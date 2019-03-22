Local Children’s Book Author Says Ranchers Need This Voice

There is no shortage of stories about farms, especially when it comes to children’s books. But Amanda Radke noticed a few years ago, as she was raising her own family, that there was rarely a fair depiction of the farming and ranching life they so enjoy when it came to stories she might read to her own kids.

So she took matters into her own hands.

In 2011, Radke released her first children’s book, “Levi’s Lost Calf”. Earlier this month, her second book hit the market. “Can-Do Cowkids”, which features her own children as some of the characters in the book, features a story line about kids who love learning new skills and working hard to achieve their goals. Learn more about Radke and her work, in the link above.