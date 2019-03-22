School Zone: Student Filmmakers Gear Up For Theatrical Release

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – It’s not usual to hear of high school students creating a full-length film.

However, Jack Unruh, Cole Anderson, and Eddie Unruh have broken the mold. Jack and Cole co-directed ‘Slick Trigger‘ for Jack’s senior project at Tea High School. “This is something that everyone has to do for a career they want to go into and this is something I want to do. We’ve learned a lot so far. Even from the first day of filming until right now. We’ve learned filming techniques and what to do. The end product is going to be really, really cool,” said Unruh.

Hollywood movies like ‘The Dark Knight and ‘Skyfall’ served as inspiration for the Senior Titan. “It’s about this city that’s been overrun by this gang. The gang has taken over, and they’re corrupt. It goes all the way up to the police force, so the city is going downhill fast and one man has to stop it alone. He’s working with the police commissioner and they’re going to stop the crime,” said Unruh.

Unruh began writing ‘Slick Trigger’s’ script “a year and a half ago,” but the stories concept started much earlier. Since finishing the script, he says seeing everything come together has been surreal.

“This is actually based off of a 10 episode series event that we did on our channel back in 2015, when we were 14 years old. We thought, you know what, let’s redo it. Let’s make it big, let’s just make a movie out of it. We wrote it, we started getting the actors, the pieces together, and were like ‘hey, do you guys want to make a movie together?’ Apparently everybody wanted to and so we’re just diving into a movie here,” said Unruh.

Anderson and Unruh say standing up for what you believe in is the films underlying theme.

“Basically the whole movie is about non-conformity. Not going along with what everyone else is doing just because they’re doing it. You have to do what you know is right and that’s what the movie is about,” said Unruh.

“The morals are really, really strong and if you watch the movie you can really tell that it’s all about following your moral compass. Don’t just let stuff happen,” said Anderson.

The film debuts April 12th at the West Mall 7 Theater. There are two showings, one at 7:00 p.m. and a second at 9:00 p.m.