SDSU Women At Home in Carrier Dome

SDSU held a practice today at the famous Carrier Dome

SYRACUSE, NY— The Jackrabbits got a chance to practice at the Carrier Dome here today, where the Orange play football. It’s another great venue filled with lots of history. But it’s also a wide open and spacious place, so how much does that affect the Jackrabbit shooters?

“It will definitely be a differe

nt view from when you’re shooting out there but that’s why we’re lucky to get to practice here today and I’m sure we’ll get some shooting drills in,” said SDSU guard Madison Guebert. “It’s definitely another challenge that comes with going anywhere else other than your home floor, but I think it’s just something you have to do when you place other places.”

This is the 9th NCAA tournament in 11 years for Aaron Johnston’s teams. Macy and Madi have also played in places like Stanford and Notre Dame. So that veteran experience should really help Saturday morning.

SDSU Head Coach Aaron Johnston said, “Just having done it before you can talk about what it’s going to feel like and try to settle them in. Try and make sure they have a good productive day at practice and just get everybody comfortable.”

SDSU Forward Sydney Palmer said, “I think it helps a lot. Especially us seniors. Macy’s a 5-year senior and she’s been here 4 times and she’s ready to make that next step and so is Madi and me. We’re ready to make that next step and we have the experience to get this team going and hopefully we can do that.”

“All of the starting 5 have played in a tournament before. And just being prepared h

as been huge for us and I think our team is very well-rounded and has a lot of experience back so,” said SDSU guard Tagyn Larson.

It starts all over tomorrow and this time SDSU will be the favorite when they face Quinnipiac.