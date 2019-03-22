South Dakota Farmers Brace for Further Impact of Floods

While many in the east may suffer losses, they understand it's nothing compared to some of their neighbors

The hits just keep coming for many in agriculture right now. Between the ongoing trade war, lower prices for commodities, livestock losses through a tough winter and now in many areas, historic levels of spring flooding, there is grave speculation there are a lot of family farms that may not survive this latest disaster. North and South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska are just a few of the states impacted by high waters this March. But especially west river here in South Dakota, and to our south, Walt Bones, the former Secretary of Agriculture for the state, says our farmers are suffering.

Bones wants to remind anyone that might need to talk with someone, there are resources available. Among them, the Avera Farmer Stress Hotline. The contact information can be found here.