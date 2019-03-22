USD Coach Brings Her Kids Along For The Ride

USD Head Coach Dawn Plitzuweit brought her kids with her for the NCAA Tournament

STARKVILLE, MS— It doesn’t take much arm twisting to get a kid out of school during March. So you can imagine how fun it is for USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit’s kids, AJ and Lexi, to follow their mom on the road at the NCAA Tournament.

“Well I mean I’m not trying to go to school the whole month of March! But nah, we’re just watching the games and seeing what happens.” Vermillion Sophomore Lexi Plitzuweit says.

Not surprisingly, both play basketball themselves, with AJ just wrapping up his freshman year at Augustana and Lexi a sophomore at Vermillion High School.

It’s also a little bittersweet for AJ. Though the Vikings will be moving into Division One, he won’t be eligible to play in postseason as they re-classify.

Though this is as close as he’ll ever be to the Big Dance in D1, there’s a chance AJ could one day play non-conference games in a venue like Humphrey Arena.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s a great experience. This is a great venue here and it’s just cool to see all the hard work (of his mom) pay off.” Augustana Freshman AJ Plitzuweit says.

Making it to her kids games is a priority for Dawn when her job doesn’t keep her away, making it important for Lexi and AJ to be there to support mom in the biggest game of her career.

“It’s always been our family value to support each other. So I think it’s only right that, of all the support she’s given us, that we’re here to support her.” AJ says.

“Oh we’re the best fans! I mean, I told my mom we got to get the face paint out!” Lexi says.

“This is really an exciting time for everyone to be a part of it. And to share it with your family, there’s nothing more precious than that.” Dawn says.

And if USD can win tonight, the Plitzuweit’s extended spring break continues, assuming of course that mom keeps calling in their excused absences.