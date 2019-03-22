USD Top Scorer Ready For Clemson

USD Ciara Duffy is healthy and prepared for Clemson

STARKVILLE, MS—Well as it snows on the Jackrabbits up north in Syracuse, it’s nothing but blue skies and 60-degree temps for the Coyotes on NCAA Tournament game day

in Starkville against Clemson.

But for USD to continue to have a sunny outlook after this game it’s going to likely depend on how their leading scorer, Ciara Duffy, performs.

The Rapid City native moved well in practice yesterday after suffering a left ankle injury a little over a week ago in their Summit League title game loss to USD which limited her.

“Yeah, I mean, the rehab is going well and I’m healing quickly.” USD Sophomore Forward Ciarra Duffy says.

“Well Ciara is a young lady who handles the ball for us. She’s really a prototype within our style of play where she can play a one through virtually a five for us. She can handle the ball, she can shoot it, she can post up, she can defend multiple positions. So we rely on her to do an awful lot for us because she can really play any position on the offensive end and defend any position on the defensive end. She’s doing really well. She’s a young lady who’s incredibly determined. She’s been doing everything she can from a rehab standpoint.” USD Head Coach Dawn Plitzuweit says.

