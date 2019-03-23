Former Twins Catcher Makes An Appearance In Sioux Falls

Former Twin and World Series Champion Tim Laudner was in Sioux Falls Today

SIOUX FALLS, SD— The Sanford POWER Baseball Academy held a free camp today that featured former Twins catcher Tim Laudner, who just wanted to give back to the community.

“The guys all-round in our Brooklyn Center Little League baseball were coached by dads,” said Laudner. “And that’s why we’re here. And that in-turn is why I’m here is because there were guys that took the time when i was young man, 10 year-old, to teach me the game of baseball.”

The former Twins catcher is also the co-owner of the Big League Baseball camp in Minnesota. If you interested in becoming a part of the Sanford POWER Baseball Academy, just make sure to go to sanfordpower.com.