SDSU Makes It To The Round of 32

SDSU defeats Quinnipiac 76-65

SYRACUSE, NY—The SDSU Jackrabbits took the floor at the spacious Carrier Dome in Syracuse. Lots of history here. we’ve had a lot of fun looking at all the things on the wall and in the rafters and the banners.

This Jackrabbit team wants to hang a banner of it’s own. They realize they’ve got a chance to do something really special, however it had to start with a win today against Quinnipiac.

Myah Selland who scored 16 points hit a big 3 early to settle the nerves for her team.

Tagyn Larson then hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds of the 1st quarter and SDSU held a 22-18 win after one.

The second quarter was huge. The Jacks went on a run fueled by Macy Miller’s three and Madi Guebert’s three and the lead suddenly grew to 39-25.

Jen Fay rallied her team and the Bobcats got within 3 late in the game. She had 25 points (18 in the 2nd half).

But Macy Miller’s humongous 3 with just over a minute left sealed it making the score 69-61. Miller had 28 points and 11 rebounds and the Jacks advanced 76-65.

“I’ve had a lot of those sighs of relief with Macy on the floor over the years. She seems to make a lot of plays when you need them and it’s hard to do. Very few players have that ability, but Macy certainly does. It seems like in big games and moments she’s always ready to go,” said SDSU Head Coach Aaron Johnston.

“She’s a great player. We knew that coming in that she’s going to score. Great players are going to score. We did all we could to defend her and take her away. But great players shine when the lights are on and she did today,” said Quinnipiac senior Jen Fay.

“It feels really great. Give credit to Quinnipiac. They have a great defense. It almost felt like there were 10 people out there. You’d have a lane and all of a sudden there’s 2 or 3 people and you pass it out and there’s another 2 or 3 people on you. But a W is a W and we’re excited to move on,” said SDSU senior Miller.

“To beat such a solid defensive team like Quinnipiac was something that was really exciting for us and we just knew coming into the game how aggressive they were going to be and how strong and physical they were. So I’m just really proud of our effort and how we just stuck with it throughout the whole game,” said SDSU senior Guebert.

So the Jacks advance to the second round for the 3rd time with a 76-65 win over Quinnipiac. Regardless of who they play Monday, right now they just want to relax and enjoy this win. We’ll have much more on that next game tomorrow (Syracuse beat Fordham) … But for today, I’m Mark Ovenden from the Carrier Dome in Syracuse where again the SDSU Jackrabbits advance with a 76-65 win.