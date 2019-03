Stampede Defeat Sioux City, 5-3

SIOUX FALLS, SD— The Sioux Falls Stampede coming into this game have already clinched a playoff spot, but they could put a strangle hold on the season series with Sioux City. Stampede were able to defeat Sioux City 5-3 and now lead the season series 6-2.