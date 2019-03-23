The Potential Future of Siouxland Libraries

SIOUX FALLS, SD- Libraries are places where people can expand their minds. Soon some Siouxland Libraries like the Caille Branch could expand based on what readers want.

Every 5 years, the state writes a new strategic plan for libraries to get ideas on how to meet the need of different communities. These ideas are created through public forums, like one in Sioux Falls on Saturday, where community members and librarians discuss their interests, concerns, and needs from their library. One item that was discussed on Saturday is finding more ways to close the digital gap and make sure everyone has access to computers and fast internet.

“Librarians are very much like all the other social service agencies because they see all aspects of the community. They see the poor and they see the struggling middle class. They want to provide services for them,” says State Librarian Daria Bossman.

There will be more forums this summer in Rapid City and Pierre to find out what changes residents want to see made in their libraries.