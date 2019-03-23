USD Looks Forward To A Promising Future

USD is ready for next season, already

STARKVILLE, MS— Back during the Coyotes 2016 WNIT championship run there was a question posed about whether it was more fun for the players to make a deep run in that event as opposed to a quick exit in the NCAA Tournament.

Well when you listen to Allison Arens and her teammates talk about what it meant for her to get a chance at the NCAA Tournament in her final season, you realize that there’s nothing that compares to the Big Dance.

“We had a great run. It’s been a really special year. Honestly, today, it’s one of those games where you just don’t even look at the score and you walk off with your heads high and appreciate all that you had this year,” said Areas.

“Knowing it was her senior year we had a lot of goals oriented towards that. There’s a lot more that I wish we could have done for her but I’m glad we made it this far,” said USD Sophomore Forward Hannah Sjerven.

“She’s such a great leader for her teammates. To see her to be able to go out in the NCAA Tournament is something that is still very, very special, for her and our team,” said USD Head Coach Dawn Plitzuweit.

Special will be the word that forever is associated with this season for USD. From upsetting ranked opponents, to ascending to the number 23 ranking in the country, the Coyotes elevated themselves into a national brand.

“We made history in the program. You know, we made it to the NCAA Tournament which was a big goal of ours. And so I think, as sad as it is to end on a loss, we’re trying to make an effort to remember this season as one that had success and will set the stage for the rest of USD basketball to come,” said USD Junior Forward Ciara Duffy.

And the future looks bright.

Though they lose their second leading scorer in Arens they bring everyone else back, including potential Summit Player of the Year candidates Duffy and Sjerven.

“Getting here the way we did, you know, we’ve got a little taste in our mouth. That’s just going be motivation for the future for us getting back. We’re going to be hungrier than ever next season,” said USD Sophomore Guard Chloe Lamb.

USD raised their profile and the bar going into next season. The expectation will be to once again win the Summit League Tournament title and increase their seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Something that certainly seems possible with everything they bring back.