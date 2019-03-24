Augustana Wins 8th Straight During Doubleheader Split With Mary

Vikings Take Opener 11-1 But Lose Second Game 8-1

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Augustana baseball team won their 8th straight game in the first half of a doubleheader with Mary on Sunday afternoon at Ronken Field in Sioux Falls.

The Vikings took the first game 11-1 to improve to 15-5 overall and 8-0 in the NSIC. Sam Baier went 2-3 with a 3-RBI double and two runs scored. Lucas Wylie and Riley Johnson each also added two RBI as Evan Furst improved to 2-0 on the mound with 6 2/3 innings of five hit ball and six strikeouts.

Augustana saw their win streak come to an end in the second game with an 8-1 loss, their first defeat in six games on their homefield.

