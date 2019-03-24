Drivers Advised To Stay Off Lincoln County Township Roads

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D.- People in Lincoln County and around the Sioux Empire are being told to avoid driving on township roads. Almost every road in Lincoln County has been affected by last week’s rain and fast snow melt as many had water going over the roads. The water has since gone down, but now frost in the ground is melting, causing some the township roads to cave in. As it warms up the roads will continue to change and form soft spots. So Lincoln County Emergency Management is asking people to stay off of all gravel roads, whether they are blocked off or not.

“Even though the township supervisors are watching those roads all the time, something could happen in a short period of time and that road can become impassable,” said Lincoln County Emergency Manager, Harold Timmerman.

Maintenance workers have been working to repair the damages. Many roads will need new gravel and others, a whole new road base, which will take time.