Extra Hands Help With Flood Prep in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-While people in Sioux Falls have banned together to help each other prepare for another flood, the city has also brought in an international organization to help out. When a community is in need Team Rubicon steps in to help. They are a volunteer disaster relief organization led by military veterans.

“Every community is going to have a need at some point in time, it’s nice to lend a helping hand,” said volunteer Mark Ambrose.

Their emergency response teams deploy all over the United States to help those affected by natural disasters. This weekend the team was at Sherman Park, the city’s distribution spot for sandbags for residents. They helped organize and manage volunteers as well as distribute the sandbags.

“The city only has enough personnel to dedicate to these things, so we were asked to come in and help augment that,” said Ambrose.

Ambrose deployed to Sioux Falls from Colorado. He is retired from the US Army and joined Team Rubicon in 2014.

“Served in Iraq, Afghanistan, Kuwait and when I got out of the service I decided I wanted to continue to serve and found Team Rubicon. That provided me the opportunity to give back to my community and my country,” said Ambrose.

He’s traveled across the United States to help out.

“Actually been Anchorage, Alaska all the way to Florida and everywhere in between. Disasters hit everywhere, so we’re ready to respond,” said Ambrose.

However, he’s never been anywhere quite like Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

“I want to live as these people live here. It’s absolutely amazing to see how well they work together, how much they respect each other, and how much they want to help their neighbors in need,” said Ambrose.

After several days of work, volunteers with Team Rubicon hope the sandbags will help residents protect their homes against more flooding.

Team Rubicon was also in South Dakota in 2017. Volunteers helped clean up in Delmont after a tornado hit.