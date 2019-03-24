KDLT AT THE NCAA TOURNAMENT-Basketball A Family Business For Madison Guebert & Macy Miller In Syracuse

Deep & Proud Family Lineage For Both Of SDSU's Stars

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — When the South Dakota State Jackrabbits take the floor for any game, even if it’s not here at the NCAA Tournament, over the last several years it’s been kind of a common thing to look into the stands and see the mom and dad of Macy Miller and Madison Guebert, two very great players in their own right.

Melissa (Olson) Guebert was the all-time leading scorer at Augustana. And Alan Miller, for a long time, the leading scorer in college ranks at Dakota Wesleyan.

Having those two lead the way for their kids and provide encouragement has really made a big difference in their career and their parents love being here to support them.

“For us, and not just for me but for our family, just get to enjoy that side of it and get to see your daughter be a part of a great program with great teammates that have been just so successful, that’s really exciting for us.” Melissa says.

Melissa was also Madi’s coach in high school. But she’s learned much more from her than just about basketball and loves having her parents here for support.

“It means so much to me. She just is always so proud of me and happy. And some times the inner coach in her comes out and she might be yelling at me or something! But her support has just mean the world to me.” Madison says.

The same applies to Macy who arguably comes from South Dakota’s top basketball family.

“When I grew up I watched my brother Tom and Chris. And then I think Ryan was a ball boy at Dakota Wesleyan when I played there. And when you go to a family gathering one person tells one story and it kind of gathers. We all get excited for a moment like this and they all follow her. I know Mike and Ryan tweet out when she’s playing so it’s a big deal. I think she really looks at this just as a special chance to play in a big game like this.” Alan says.

“Our family is so close knit. All my uncles on my dad’s side come to every game and they’re so excited and they’re always tweeting at me like Mike and Ryan. So it’s something special just how close we are.” Macy says.

Both Macy and Madi learned well. And, having covered their parents, this has made a special treat for me too.

I’m thinking that AJ needs to keep looking players for such deep roots in South Dakota.

And for good reason.

“I think when you have people around you that have been through that you’re more prepared to handle it. You’ve got a good support structure around you. When you have good days you’ve got people to remind you that ‘you’re not the greatest ever, this is good, enjoy it’. And when things don’t go well ‘hey, you’re going to be fine, you’re going to be able to bounce back.” SDSU Head Coach Aaron Johnston says.

The Miller and Guebert families have been part of a really special time here with the Jackrabbit program.

And they’ll get at least one more chance to cheer on their kids tomorrow night here in Syracuse.