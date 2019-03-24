KDLT AT THE NCAA TOURNAMENT-Syracuse Stands In The Way Of A “Sweet” Sensation For SDSU

Jacks Play For Trip To Sweet 16 For Third Time In D1 Program History

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — For the third time in school history the South Dakota State Jackrabbits are going to be playing for a spot in the Sweet 16.

Ironically they go against a team, Syracuse, that played in the Sweet 16 in Sioux Falls in 2016! The Syracuse Orange beat Tennessee in the Premier Center to make the Final Four. But this year they know they have their hands full with a very talented South Dakota State team.

“Impressed with their player movement. They are very, very skilled in their positions. They got good passers & good shooters. They have a lot of balance, they do a lot of things well.” Syracuse Head Coach Quentin Hillsman says.

The Jacks came out really strong in the first half in their win over Quinnipiac. They were loose and it made a big difference in how they played their game. That will be extremely important in Monday night’s game with Syracuse being the home team.

“For us it’s really important to get off to a good start. They typically come out in the first quarter and that’s when their pace is the fastest in the game and I think it will be really important for us to stay composed during that time.” SDSU Freshman Guard Tylee Irwin says.

“They’re a really aggressive team. Their defense, their press, really aggressive. So just making sure that we stay composed the whole game and take our time and not get rushed by their really aggressive defense for sure is something we’ve emphasized on.” SDSU Junior Guard Rylie Cascio-Jensen says.

“We kind of like being in a big crowd environment. That’s something that kind of fuels us and we kind of play off of that energy. So I don’t think necessarily that it’s a negative on our side but we love playing in those kind of environments.” SDSU Senior Guard Madison Guebert Says.

“Yeah there will be quite a few more Syracuse fans than Jackrabbit fans. But we’ll have a good group here too as always. And our team has had some tough environments that we’ve had to go in over the years so I think we’ll draw on that.” SDSU Head Coach Aaron Johnston says.

It was three years ago that Macy, Madi and Sydney, the three seniors, were so close to beating Stanford on their home floor to make it to the Sweet 16.

They’re hoping this time is their time.