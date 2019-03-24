Roosevelt High School Powerlifters Are Heading to Nationals

SIOUX FALLS, SD- Mason Amato and Jasmine Greer originally signed up for power lifting to help improve their throwing skills for track. Now they have a chance to give powerlifting a name in the state.

“Being able to put Roosevelt and Sioux Falls (kind of) on the map in a national setting is very, very cool. I’m so glad they get this experience for high school,” says Powerlifting Head Coach at Roosevelt High School Micah Nordin.

Mason and Jasmine are preparing for the U.S.A. Powerlifting National High School Competition. They’ll head to Alexandria, Louisiana to compete in bench, squat, and dead lifting events. Their Head Coach, Micah Nordin says both Mason and jasmine will represent the school and the sport well.

Nordin states, “Athletes like Mason and Jasmine don’t come around very often. They’re very special and what makes them special too is that they work hard. They’re great examples for the community, not only for Roosevelt but in Sioux Falls.”

Mason and Jasmine are the only athletes in the Sioux Falls Public School District to qualify. They say it’s an honor represent the school with a talent that not many people can do.

“It feels nice like especially for Roosevelt. Last year, I got 5th at nationals and this year I’m (for sure) going to try to get 1st. It would be really nice to come home and wear that medal around my neck,” says Roosevelt Powerlifter Mason Amato.

“It’s insane. I never really thought about it, but it’s pretty insane. Not just to be representing Roosevelt, but all of Sioux Falls in general because not a lot of people from Sioux Falls go,” adds Roosevelt Powerlifter Jasmine Greer.

Mason and Jasmine are also just starting their track season at Roosevelt. The competition starts on March 29th. Mason and Jasmine will be competing on the last day of the tournament.

O’Gorman High School also had athletes qualify for nationals.