26th Street, Southeastern Avenue Reconstruction Begins

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The city is always finding ways to improve the quality of life for residents, and that includes finding easier ways to commute.

The first phase of the expansion and reconstruction of 26th Street and Southeastern Avenue along I-229’s Exit 5 began Monday. In this phase, the south side of 26th Street will be restricted to one lane in each direction followed by the north side.

In two years, 26th Street will be widened, meaning a quicker and easier commute. City workers say the goal of this project is to allow an easier route to the downtown area.

“This project is a huge, huge entry way from anybody who lives on the east side getting into either west side or downtown. It will be a great improvement to connect those areas,” said city civil engineer Dena Knutson.

The over $37 million project is predicted to be complete in Spring 2020.