Authorities Find Bodies of Two Missing Garbage Men

LETCHER, S.D. – Authorities say the bodies of two men were found Sunday following the discovery of a garbage truck in the James River on Saturday.

Authorities say the men were heading northbound on Highway 37 when the vehicle veered off the road to the right. The vehicle went through the guardrail, and vaulted an embankment, ending in the James River.

The two men were reported missing on Friday and authorities began searching the James River after finding the damaged guardrail. The garbage truck was discovered on Saturday. Authorities say the men were found during the recovery of the truck from the river on Sunday.

Names of the two men are not being released pending notification of family members.

Based on the initial evidence, investigators believe there may have been an equipment failure.

PREVIOUS STORY

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Authorities in South Dakota have recovered a garbage truck that went into a flooded river, but the status of the two men believed to be inside isn’t clear.

The men were last known to be driving the truck away from the Mitchell landfill on Thursday. They were reported missing Friday. Authorities began searching the James River in Sanborn County after discovering a damaged guardrail on state Highway 37.

South Dakota Highway Patrol spokesman Tony Mangan says the truck was found in the river Saturday and recovered Sunday. He did not immediately offer more details or comment on the status of the two men.

Recent flooding in the Midwest is blamed in three confirmed deaths. In addition, two men in Nebraska have been missing for more than a week.