Dell Rapids Resident Staying Positive During Floods

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. – As the flood waters continue to rise, communities all throughout the Sioux Empire are hit hard, Dell Rapids being one of them.

“We love living here because as you can see it’s beautiful. It’s an absolutely beautiful, serene place but there are times when it can get violent, and this is one of them,” says Dell Rapids resident Jeff Kupper.

Scenic, quiet, peaceful, three words commonly used to describe Dell Rapids, until this weekend. The flooded Big Sioux River has forced many residents out of their homes.

Jeff Kupper and his wife are two of them.

“She got up at about 12:30 and she looked out the window and right over here the water was on the other side of the garage and all the sudden it was around the garage,” says Jeff.

And while they couldn’t believe what was happening.

“We didn’t realize it was going to come so quick upon us, and I don’t think anyone ever does with floods really. You can talk about it and talk about it but in the end, it’s still just amazing when it hits,” says Jeff.

They knew time was of the essence.

“Anything that was on the floor level had to come up, get it off the ground,” says Jeff. “So yeah, it was intense.”

Jeff checks on the house daily, the water is still rising and isn’t expected to recede for over a week. He and his wife don’t know what they’ll be able to keep or what they’ll lose, but the life-long Dell Rapids resident refuses to lose two things: his smile, and sense of humor.

His attitude remains more positive than most.

“You know it’s your faith, its always your faith. It’s by faith and you just have to trust that all things are going to work together. Regardless of what’s happening here, there’s going to be another day,” says Jeff.

Due to the place and the people, he’s always called home.

“The amount of support, my phone blew up with ‘What can we do for you?’, ‘How can we help and what do we need to do?’ And that’s Dell Rapids, I think that’s South Dakota,” says Jeff.

The Big Sioux River is expected to crest overnight. However, receding won’t happen until the middle of next week. In the meantime, Jeff says he’ll stay smiling and doing what he can.