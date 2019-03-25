Flood Response Efforts Continue in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- As the Big Sioux River rises, the City of Sioux Falls is focused on protecting homes and businesses. The Big Sioux River should crest around 3 a.m. Tuesday. River levels are expected to stay high for 7-10 days. City officials ask that people stay away from the river as well as closed parks and the bike trial system. Over the weekend, Sioux Falls Police issued 36 citations to people who tried to use the bike trail and drove around barriers into city parks. City officials say fortunately the weather has cooperated and the flooding may not be as bad as it could have been.

“We’ve been fortunate that we’ve had cool temperatures, we’ve not had rain and it’s allowed this time from Sioux Falls to Watertown to melt and slowly drain out the system,” said Mark Cotter, Director of Public Works.

The city will have crews checking on the river levels and levees 24 hours day.