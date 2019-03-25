Hartford Man Begins Life-changing Smile Makeover

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. It was an exciting day for a Hartford Area Fire & Rescue Chief, who received a $50,000 dollar life-changing smile makeover. In January, 25-year-old Connor Vortherms was awarded the smile makeover through the Second Chance Program help by Siouxland Oral And Maxillofacial Surgery. Monday he underwent the main part of the procedure that will fix missing and deteriorated teeth. Life’s been tough for Vortherms. His father passed away when he was 11 and his mom was diagnosed with breast cancer when he was 13. He’s also battled illnesses of his own. He’s excited to have one less thing to worry about.

“The last 14 years has just been one thing after another it seems like and I know there’s people out there that go through worse every single day, but it definitely is nice to finally, I guess have a little breathing room and not worry so much,” said Vortherms.

Vortherms is having full arch restoration done, which means he’ll receive dental implants to replace some of his teeth. Not only will this procedure relieve pain, but he says it will boost his self confidence.