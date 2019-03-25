Helpline Center Recognizes Student Community Service

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – 63 high school students are learning in the classroom and outside the classroom through the Helpline Center’s Serve and Learn Student Association.

The after-school program gives students the opportunity to volunteer at local non-profit organizations. Guest speakers will meet once a month with each Sioux Falls high school and Brandon Valley High School to introduce them to different non-profits.

On Monday, students were recognized at the Downtown Lion’s Club for their over 50 hours of service for 2018.

“You really get to know your community and their individual needs throughout different groups. It kind of takes away the differences that we see between yourself and your neighbor. When you volunteer you get to really understand the similarities,” said Washington High School student Breanna Bostick.

The non-profit organizations that students volunteered at included The Banquet and Feeding South Dakota.