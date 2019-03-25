Jake Pettengill Resigns As Sioux Falls Christian Football Coach

Led Chargers To A Pair Of State Titles In Seven Years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — After engineering one of the most remarkable turnarounds in South Dakota prep football history, Jake Pettengill is stepping down as head coach at Sioux Falls Christian.

Citing his desire to spend more time with family, Pettengill resigned today after seven mostly successful seasons with the Chargers. After inheriting a program that had gone winless in the two seasons prior to his 2012 arrival, Pettengill gradually build Sioux Falls Christian into a winner.

The former Flandreau assistant went 46-24 and leaves after leading the Chargers to consecutive 11B State Championships.