KDLT AT THE NCAA TOURNAMENT-Band Brings The Soundtrack For SDSU Hoops

Jackrabbits Get Boost From Band On The Road

SYRACUSE, NY — Whether you’re at a football game or a basketball game, these guys are what make it really fun to be at a Jackrabbit sporting event.

And don’t think the players don’t appreciate having the Pride of the Dakotas here to create more excitement.

“Yeah it makes a huge difference. It still brings me chills every time we’re out on the court and I hear the school song being played. And they do a great job cheering and firing up our crowd. It’s pretty special when they’re their in Jackrabbit nation.” SDSU Senior Guard Macy Miller says.

It even makes it more fun for the coaching staff. What a great environment, even though they’re far from home.

“It’s great. We had a great sendoff with fans and that group was at the hotel to kind of get us going in that direction and signal that this was something different, something special. You bring that group of people on the plane, you are kind of around them for a couple of days, everybody is just connected. Everybody wants to keep this going as long as we can. These are the kinds of memories and experiences you don’t get all the time. So when you’re including fans, administration, dance team and band it becomes just a great collection of people all pulling for the same thing.” SDSU Head Coach Aaron Johnston says.

As for Kevin Kessler, he gets to travel all over the country with the Jackrabbits, all kinds of different sporting events, and he loves being part of what his band can do when it comes to creating a lively atmosphere.

“And just the excitement of being on that big a stage. We were playing at the Carrier Dome, last year we were playing at Notre Dame or Boise Idaho or wherever it is. So the fact that they’re now those band kids that they saw on TV during March Madness when they were growing up, and the camera would pan in close on someone who is doing something wild and crazy in the band section, now they know that’s them. And that really gets them fired up.” Kessler says.

So when the Jackrabbits do take the floor on Monday night it’s going to be a hostile environment.

But not if the band has anything to do about it!