KDLT AT THE NCAA TOURNAMENT-SDSU Hopes Veterans Will Make Third Time In NCAA Tournament 2nd Round The Charm

Jacks One Win From Sweet 16

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — For the third time in program history the South Dakota State women’s basketball team is on the cusp of the Sweet 16 in the Division One.

SDSU beat Quinnipiac 76-65 on Saturday in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament to earn a date with host Syracuse tonight. For many other mid-major programs that are SDSU’s size it would be a daunting task.

The Jackrabbits have a veteran team though that’s been through several NCAA Tournaments and the rigors of one of the most difficult non-conference schedules in the country. They also have three seniors that came within a point of making it to the Sweet 16 three years ago at Stanford, experience they’ll count on tonight to help them weather the Orange and their home crowd.