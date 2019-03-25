Missing Garbage Truck Found in Flooded River; Status of Men Unknown

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Authorities in South Dakota have recovered a garbage truck that went into a flooded river, but the status of the two men believed to be inside isn’t clear.

The men were last known to be driving the truck away from the Mitchell landfill on Thursday. They were reported missing Friday. Authorities began searching the James River in Sanborn County after discovering a damaged guardrail on state Highway 37.

South Dakota Highway Patrol spokesman Tony Mangan says the truck was found in the river Saturday and recovered Sunday. He did not immediately offer more details or comment on the status of the two men.

Recent flooding in the Midwest is blamed in three confirmed deaths. In addition, two men in Nebraska have been missing for more than a week.

