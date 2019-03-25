NAIA Men’s Basketball Tournament Leaving Sioux Falls For Kansas City

Unified Tournament To Be Held In Longtime KC Home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The NAIA Men’s Basketball National Tournament won’t be in Sioux Falls when the two divisions merge into one after next year.

The NAIA announced today that it’s reached an extension agreement with Kansas City to host the unified tournament from 2021 through 2024. Kansas City has been hosting the Division One Tournament for more than 80 years.

Sioux Falls and the Sanford Pentagon, which had put in a bid for the unified tournament, had played host to the Division Two Tournaments the last two years and will again for the final time next year.

Sioux City will host the unified NAIA women’s tournament.