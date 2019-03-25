Opioid Antidotes to be Allowed in South Dakota Public Schools

Gov. Noem signed SB84 to allow opioid antidotes in schools

SIOUX FALLS, SD— The Sioux Falls area is not immune to the opioid crisis.

“It has finally arrived here, there are probably other places in the country that has gotten hit harder than Sioux Falls,” said Sam Clemens, Sioux Falls Public Information Officer. “What we’re seeing now is everything tends to be trending upward, as far as the amount of people that are abusing opioids.”

With drug use on the rise, the state is now creating legislation to protect students. Governor Kristi Noem signed SB 84. It allows schools to use Nar can to save a student’s life; it can quickly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

“What this legislation will do, will allow the school districts to train other individuals to administer those antidotes,” said South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem. “That will save lives and that is what incredibly important.”

The Sioux Falls school district resource officers already have Nar-can available to them, but what this bill does is allow the school nurses to stock it on their shelves.

“With the passage of this law it will increase access to that Nar-can, which is live saving if it needs to be used,” said Molly Satter, Sioux Falls District Health Services Supervisor.

With no recorded overdoses in the school system, Sioux Falls schools district just wants to use caution.

“We want to be cognizant that there is an epidemic nationwide and locally,” said Satter.

“The potential is there whether, prescription pills will probably be the most common,” said Clemens.

The police resource officers work with the school system to educate students about opioids.

“The school resource officers also play a part in that education,” said Clemens. “There are a lot of times they are popping into different classes and talking to students about a lot of different issues.”

This legislation will not be mandatory for schools, meaning the school district will then decide whether to implement it or not.