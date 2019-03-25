Out and About with Kali: Week of March 25

Professional development on your list of to-do’s in 2019? There are a couple of events for women and budding photographers this week along with a great event to check out the latest latte art and fine dining when it comes to beef!

Monday, March 25 – Sioux Falls Beef Crawl, Sioux Falls

R Wine Bar, Ode to Food and Drinks, Queen City Bakery

Join us on Monday, March 25th in Sioux Falls for an evening filled with great food and conversation about today’s cattle farming. Guests will enjoy a variety of beef dishes while dining with the farmers that bring steaks to your table. Sioux Falls Beef crawl is a progressive dinner, where guests will eat an appetizer, entrée, and dessert at three different restaurants in downtown Sioux Falls. R Wine bar, Ode to Food and Drink, and Queen City Bakery will be the three stops of the evening.

Monday, March 25 – Learn Portrait Editing, Sioux Falls

West Sioux Studios

Maggie Sweets Photography will be teaching this portrait editing class. She will teach through Photoshop and all of the different techniques it allows to edit photos. Bring your laptop to be a part of this hands-on class!

Friday, March 29 – Second Annual Women’s Business Conference, Aberdeen

Best Western Ramkota Hotel

Invest in your professional development and attend the second annual Women’s Business Conference on Friday, March 29, 2019, at the Best Western Ramkota Hotel in Aberdeen, South Dakota. The event will begin promptly at 9:00 a.m. with breaks throughout the day to network and visit exhibitors. There will also be exhibitors and booths for you to visit with businesses. The event will conclude at 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 30 – Sioux River Roast Off and Latte Art Throwdown, Sioux Falls

Hilton Garden Inn – Downtown

The Sioux River Roast Off and Latte Art Throwdown is a coffee competition unlike any event in Sioux Falls. Attendees will get to taste coffee from every competing roaster, have the chance to vote for the Roast Off Champion, and experience the excitement of a Latte Art Throwdown. This will be a great opportunity for roasters, latte artists, and other coffee industry professionals to gather, engage with the community and celebrate coffee. Benefiting The Community Outreach, all funds will help prevent homelessness in the Sioux Empire. Tickets are $10, and are available online, at The Community Outreach, and at all Coffea locations.

Saturday, March 30 – Ties & Tiaras, Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls Convention Center

Ties & Tiaras is a fun-filled evening for girls of all ages and their father (or special mentor in their life). From the moment guests arrive at our splendid venue to their time enjoying princess-themed activities to even dancing with their favorite prince or princess character, they will feel like a member of the royal court. There are three sessions that are geared toward different ages. There are also opportunities to have a wrist corsage and professional photos taken.