Sioux Falls City Officials Continuing Flood Response Efforts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – As the Big Sioux River rises, the city of Sioux Falls is focused on protecting homes and businesses.

The Big Sioux River should crest around 3 a.m. Tuesday. River levels are expected to stay high for seven to ten days. City officials ask that people stay away from the river and closed parks, as well as, the bike trail system.

Over the weekend, Sioux Falls Police issued 36 citations to people who were caught in closed city parks. City officials say fortunately the weather has cooperated and the flooding may not be as bad as it could have been.

“We’ve been fortunate that we’ve had cool temperatures, we’ve not had rain and it’s allowed this time from Sioux Falls to Watertown to melt and slowly drain out the system,” said Director of Public Works Mark Cotter.

The city will have crews checking on the river levels and levees 24 hours a day.