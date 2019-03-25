SWEET SENSATION! SDSU Stuns Syracuse To Advance To The Sweet 16

Jackrabbits Win 75

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE!

The South Dakota State women’s basketball team is heading to the Sweet 16 after stunning Syracuse 75-64 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Click on the video viewer for complete KDLT coverage with highlights and postgame reaction! The SDSU game recap is below.

SDSU-SYRACUSE RECAP COURTESY SDSU ATHLETICS

How sweet it is.

The South Dakota State women’s basketball team advances to the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 for the first time in program history following a 75-64 win Monday night over No. 12/12 Syracuse in the Carrier Dome before 2,474 fans.

The No. 6-seeded Jackrabbits, who have now won 18-straight games, will play No. 2 seed Oregon Friday in Portland, Oregon. SDSU is now 28-6.

South Dakota State had four players score in double figures. Madison Guebert sank six 3-point field goals on her way to a game-high 20 points. Macy Miller recorded her third-straight double-double with 11 points and a game-high 10 rebounds. Myah Selland added 17 points and eight rebounds while Paiton Burckhard came off the bench to add 10 points.

Syracuse, which was the Portland Region’s No. 3 seed, ends its season at 25-9. It was led by Tiana Mangakahia’s 18 points.

After Miller gave South Dakota State a 17-14 lead on a putback at 2:59, Syracuse closed the first quarter with a 10-3 run for a 24-20 lead.

The Orange lead reached 12 points, 36-24, after Gabrielle Cooper’s 3-pointer at 5:06. Miller started the Jacks on a 12-2 run with a conventional three-point play at 4:45. Guebert sank two 3-pointers during that run while Burckhard added four points to bring South Dakota State within two, 38-36, at halftime.

The Jackrabbits’ defense stepped up in the third quarter, allowing Syracuse only nine points. That performance marked the 20th quarter this season the Jackrabbits have held an opponent to nine or fewer points.

After Syracuse took a 45-40 lead with 5:50 left in the quarter, the Jacks used a 13-2 run for a 53-47 lead. Burckhard gave SDSU a 47-45 lead on a putback that was sandwiched by two Guebert 3-pointers.

Syracuse opened the fourth quarter with 10-straight points for a 57-53 lead with 7:29 left to play. Selland and Tagyn Larson scored on back-to-back possessions to tie the game, 59-59, with 6:12 remaining. Syracuse held a 62-59 lead on a Mangakahia 3-pointer with 4:55 left but Miller sank two three throws before Guebert hit back-to-back 3-pointers for a 67-62 lead with 2:59 remaining.

Larson’s layup with 56 seconds left gave the Jackrabbits a 69-62 lead before the Jacks sank six foul shots for the final margin.

Notes:

The 28 wins are the second-most in SDSU’s Division I history. The mark only trails the 32 wins recorded by the 2008-09 team.

The win over the No. 12 Orange marks a tie for the highest-ranked team the Jackrabbits have beaten. South Dakota State defeated then-No. 12 Penn State 83-79, Dec. 11, 2013.

The four scoring in double figures marks the 31 st time the Jackrabbits have had three or more players score in double digits.

time the Jackrabbits have had three or more players score in double digits. With 2,334 points, Miller is now 16 points shy of scoring 2,350 career points.

Now with 102 3-pointers, Guebert is six treys short of passing the single-season mark of 107 set by Lisa Kurtenbach in 1988-89.

After recording her first assist Monday, Selland became the third Jackrabbit this season to record 100-or-more assists, joining Miller and Rylie Cascio Jensen. The last time State had three players with 100-or-more assists was in the 1995-96 season with Ann Just, Beth Ommen and Erin Reiten.

South Dakota State outrebounded the Orange, 40-31, giving the Jackrabbits a 22-0 record when outrebounding an opponent,

Up Next

South Dakota State plays No. 7/7 Oregon Friday in Portland, Oregon. The Ducks defeated the Jackrabbits 87-79 Dec. 12, 2018, in Frost Arena,

For more information on the South Dakota State women’s basketball team, follow the Jackrabbits on Twitter (@GoJacksWBB) or like South Dakota State women’s basketball on Facebook.