Brandon Valley’s Girls Head Coach Basketball Steps Down

Mark Stadem steps down as Brandon Valley

BRANDON, SD—In a surprising turn of events, Brandon Valley head girls basketball coach Mark Stadem is going out on top.

Ten days after winning the AA state championship, Stadem has stepped down.

Stadem said “I decided that it’s been enough, everything with my family was planned around basketball and it just hit a tipping point where I went no more. I’ve done this long enough… It’s going to be the other way around.”

Stadem has coached for 22 years including a four year stint as the boys coach at Dell Rapids St. Mary before moving to Brandon.

He has an overall record of 316-268. He still plans to be a volunteer assistant for the Brandon Valley football team and will continue teaching.