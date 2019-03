Iowa Authorities Investigating Body Found Near Community College Campus

SIOUX COUNTY, I.A. – Sioux County authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Floyd River this morning near the Northwest Iowa Community College campus.

The body was located around 10:30 this morning. The river borders the community college’s southeastern edge. A message was sent to students and staff this morning advising there is no danger to them.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.