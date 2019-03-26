Mike Daum named to All-American 3rd Team

SDSU's star Mike Daum was named to All-American 3rd Team

BROOKINGS, SD— Well let’s add this to the long list of accomplishments for Mike Daum, 2019 National Association of Basketball Coaches All American third team.

The Dauminator was a two time all-time american honorable mention before finally cracking the top 15.

He averaged a ridiculous twenty-five points and twelve rebounds for the jackrabbits this season.

While, creeping up to number seven on the NCAA all-time leading scorers list.