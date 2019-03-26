Mike Daum named to All-American 3rd Team

SDSU's star Mike Daum was named to All-American 3rd Team
Brandon Green,
Share This:

BROOKINGS, SD— Well let’s add this to the long list of accomplishments for Mike Daum, 2019 National Association of Basketball Coaches All American third team.

The Dauminator was a two time all-time american honorable mention before finally cracking the top 15.

He averaged a ridiculous twenty-five points and twelve rebounds for the jackrabbits this season.

While, creeping up to number seven on the NCAA all-time leading scorers list.

 

Categories: College Sports, Colleges – South Dakota State, Sports, Sports Top Story
Tags: , ,

Related Post

MR. 3,000! Perfect Timing For Mike Daum To Make N...
10 pm Sportscast Sat., March 23rd
#1 Sioux Falls Christian Continues Dominance
Roosevelt Upsets Washington in 63-62 Thriller

You Might Also Like