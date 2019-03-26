National American University to Close All Campuses, Offer Online Courses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota based National American University is closing most of its campuses, including in Sioux Falls and Rapid City.

President and CEO, Ronald Shape, tells KDLT News that the university will transition to online courses. The university will close campuses in nine states including South Dakota, Minnesota, and Nebraska.

NAU’s headquarters will remain in Rapid City and will employ about 70 people. They will also continue to offer traditional classes to military personnel at Ellsworth Air Force Base.

The university started in 1941 and was called the National School of Business.