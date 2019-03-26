Nebraska Lets Tim Miles Go

Tim Miles was fired as the Nebraska Head Basketball Coach
Brandon Green,
LINCOLN, NE— After seven seasons of leading the Nebraska basketball program, Tim miles has been let go.

The Doland, South Dakota native said in a prepared statement, “Thank you to the University of Nebraska for a remarkable journey. It was a great honor to represent this university the past seven years. I am extremely proud of what we were able to accomplish during my tenure, most notably developing relationships with so many fantastic people associated with the huskers.”

In 2013, Miles lead Nebraska to their first NCAA tournament in six-teen years… The former North Dakota state head coach finished at Nebraska with an overall record of 116-114.

