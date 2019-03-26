Public Input Meeting for New Palisades State Park Land Scheduled

GARRETSON, S.D. – A major expansion will take place at Palisades State Park in Garretson, and park officials are looking for the public’s help in deciding what to do with the extra space.

South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks recently acquired an additional 250 acres, which will double the size of the 167-acre park. Park staff say the extra land could house additional campsites and trails, picnic and day use areas, a dog training area, and archery trail, and/or educational facilities.

They are inviting the public to weigh in with their suggestions for the new land. The meeting the scheduled for Wednesday, April 10, from 6:30-8:30 at the Legion Hall in Garretson.