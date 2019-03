Renner Community Dealing with Flood Water

RENNER, S.D. – A lot of communities along the Big Sioux River are already seeing damaging effects from rising water, including Renner.

Many roads throughout the community are closed. Crews have been in the area to help with any water rescues or evacuations that are needed.

People are being asked not to enter the town of Renner unless they live there. Authorities say people driving in to view the flood water are complicating the situation.