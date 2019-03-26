SDSU Recaps Their Historic Performance

Jackrabbits talk about making it to the Sweet 16

SYRACUSE, NY—- Well last night at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse it was quite a scene. History was made by the SDSU Jackrabbits as they beat Syracuse on their home floor 75-64 to advance to their first ever Sweet 16…

After falling behind by a dozen in the 2nd quarter, the Jackrabbits made the first of 3 incredible runs… It was 12-2 to close out the first half and cut the lead to 38-36 Syracuse…

The Cuse upped the lead to 5 again in the 3rd quarter before the Jacks erupted again. Freshman Paiton Burkhard who had a great game with 10 points and senior Sydney Palmer with a huge 3 and SDSU lead by 8 53-45…

Syracuse started the 4th quarter by scoring 8 points in a minute and a half and went on a 10-0 run. It looked like the Jackrabbits were in trouble…

But they crushed the Orange over the final 5 minutes, out-scoring them 16-2. Madi Guebert with a pair of 3-pointers for the lead and this time they put the game away, making histo4ry in the process with a spot in the Sweet 16…

Aaron Johnston, SDSU Women’s BB Coach says:”It’s phenomenal. I think the locker rook celebration was captured…I hope it wasn’t but I think it was… You just can’t describe what that feeling is like with a family that you spend an unbelievable amount of time with and go through ups and downs, good and bad-a lot of good for us. And just get to enjoy the moment. So the game was great. Seeing Madi make plays and all that stuff is wonderful. But when you’re with the people and you get to celebrate with people…not basketball players but people, that’s a phenomenal feeling…”

Myah Selland, SDSU Sophomore says:”It’s so special. These two seniors (Madison and Macy) and Sydney (Palmer) are really special. And to be able to keep playing with these three is just a lot of fun and we’re looking forward to it…”

Macy Miller, SDSU Senior says:”I haven’t even had time to think about the game. It went by so fast. In the 2nd half I kind of blacked out. I’m very proud of our girls and very glad we got it done. We made history together and we’re excited about the Swee 16…”

Quentin Hillsman, Syracuse Women’s BB Coach says:”We win here. But tonight South Dakota State was the better team. They really came in and played fantastic. You can’t give them enough credit…”

So they’re headed to Portland, OR and a quick turn-around as the plane landed Tuesday morning and they will head to Portland Wednesday to play Oregon again, a team they already played at Frost Arena. Again, they are just savoring the moment of a Sweet 16 berth with a 75-64 win on Monday night in Syracuse. From the Carrier Dome.