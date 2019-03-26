Take These Safety Precautions in Flood-Stricken Areas

Avera Health is among the organizations offering assistance in many communities struggling to recover

While it may not appear an emergency to many throughout the Sioux empire because they just haven’t been affected, there are thousands impacted by the ongoing spring flooding.

Avera’s Director of Community Partnerships, Micki Lundin, joined Carleen Wild on KDLT News Today Tuesday to talk about the safety precautions people throughout the Midwest might take as they approach flood recovery and clean-up.

Avera Medical Group clinics in Niobrara, Pierce and Verdigre, Neb., are open despite flooding. Employees are providing free tetanus shots for those cleaning up flood debris. South Dakota public health officials, as well as those in Iowa, remind the public to remain cautious as they clean up or make repairs. In particular, Lundin says to take mold outbreaks in water-damaged buildings seriously.

Infectious disease risk from stagnant water that could have E.coli or salmonella bacteria is also high, especially for people who get cuts or scrapes while exposed to this water.

Avera Farmers Stress Hotline is another resource that can help people who feel overwhelmed or who seek help in navigating the possible signs of depression, anxiety or other issues. They can call the hotline toll-free at 800-691-4336 and speak with licensed mental health professionals. The Farmer’s Crisis Hotline is available to all farmers, ranchers and their families for help dealing with stress due to losses of farmland, stored grains, livestock and personal property.

Avera also has Employee Assistance programs set up to help employees affected by the flooding.