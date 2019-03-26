United States Geological Survey Crews Measuring River Levels at Skunk Creek

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Much like Sioux Empire residents who were impacted by flooding, representatives from the United States Geological Survey are having a tough time keeping up.

With water levels still high in many places across the area, the South Dakota USGS staff haven’t been able to keep up conducting research, which is leading to representatives from North Dakota coming down to help.

The visiting crew used an Acoustic Doppler Current Profiler, or an ADCP, to collect velocity from Skunk Creek and used that to determine the strength of the river flow.

Experts say this data is critical to determine when and how many floods a region could experience.

“They use this data for forecasting for flood frequencies, and also flood forecast sites. And the National Weather Service uses this data to predict future floods or possibly what that the river channels are going to do in the future,” says Hydrological Technician Nathan Stroh.

Based on their finding, Stroh says barring any precipitation or snowpack melting to our North, the river should gradually start receding and return to normal levels within a week or two.