Augie, Northern Split in Baseball

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Augustana baseball team (16-7, 9-1 NSIC) split a doubleheader with Northern State (9-11, 5-5 NSIC) on Wednesday evening in their final home games for the next three weeks. The Vikings fell 6-5 in the first game of the series, while running away with game two 13-3.

Game One



In game one, the Vikings and Wolves were tied 0-0 through two full innings before both squads put up a single run in the third inning. Northern State recorded three runs in the top of the fourth inning to take a lead that they would not surrender the remainder of the game. Sam McMacken belted a 2-run HR for the Wolves and Hayden Houts and Isiah Chevalier had RBI doubles for Northern.

Seth Miller pitched 3.2 innings in the game for Augustana while giving up four earned runs, but entered the game in the DH spot following his pitching stint. Miller went on to go two-for-two with two RBI and a home run leading the way at the plate for the Vikings. Michael Svozil and Will Olson each recorded a pair of hits for Augustana, with Svozil hitting an RBI double.

Game Two



Augustana’s hitting was the highlight of game two, as five Viking batters chipped in multi-hit games, while four hitters recorded multi-RBI games.

Northern State took the first lead of the game in the second inning, but the Vikings struck back quickly as they put up three runs in the bottom of the inning highlighted by an RBI triple to right center by Sam Baier. In the top of the fourth, the Wolves tied the game with a two run home run, but Augustana answered again on a Lucas Wylie RBI double to right field and would never lose the lead.

The seventh inning proved to be a huge inning for the Vikings as they put up five runs on a Miller two-RBI single and a Riley Johnson three-RBI double that extended his hitting streak to 19 games. Miller went on to drive in the final run of the game on an RBI double to center field.

Jed Schmidt started for Augustana and secured the win, pitching 6.2 innings while allowing just one earned run with five strikeouts. The win is his second on the year.

Next Up



Augustana is taking on the number four team in the country on Saturday and Sunday when they take on St. Cloud State on the road. The Vikings and Huskies last met in the conference tournament last season, a game that Augustana won 5-2.