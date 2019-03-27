Augie Softball Sweep Wayne State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Opening conference play on Wednesday afternoon at Bowden Field, the No. 14 Augustana softball team swept a pair of games from Wayne State. The Vikings rolled to an 8-0 (six inning) victory in game one and finished the day with an 8-0 win in game two. Augustana moves to 22-5 (2-0 NSIC) on the year.

Moments that mattered:

In game one, Ashley Mickschl allowed no hits in five innings of work. The sophomore had a full arsenal of pitches working as she collected six strikeouts.

Samantha Eisenreich and Shannon Petersen provided the offense, both clubbing home runs in the win.

In game two, Amber Elliot got the start, allowed two hits and twirled four strong frames.

Maggie Kadrlik and Eisenreich both collecting multiple RBI in game two.

In total, Olivia Wolters pitched four innings of shutout relief while striking out six.

Game one

Ashley Mickschl continued her strong season in the circle, facing the minimum of 15 batters in five innings. Mickschl allowed no hits and racked up six strikeouts. She picked up her league-leading 10th win of the season.

In the 4th, Eisenreich got the offense started with a line drive two-run home run, which was her first of the year. Moving to the 5th, Kendall Cornick connected on a two-run single to right, doubling up the lead to 4-0.

Petersen crushed a three-run home run before the inning was over, and after five innings Augustana led 7-0. Moving to the 6th, Olivia Wolters pitched a perfect inning and then in the 7th, singled to center for the game-winning run.

Game two

Augustana also received a stout pitching performance in game two. Amber Elliott tossed four innings of shutout ball, scattering just two hits and racking up four strikeouts.

The story of game two was the Viking third inning. Mary Pardo starting the scoring with an RBI single, and moments later it was Mickschl collecting an RBI with a single to center.

Kadrlik laced a double to right center for two more RBI, and Eisenreich stayed hot with a two-run home run moments later. Eisenreich finished with two home runs and four RBI in the two games. Wolters pitched three solid innings in relief for Augustana.

The Vikings continue their six-game homestand this Saturday, welcoming in Minnesota Duluth for a pair of games at Bowden Field. Game one is set to start at 12 p.m.