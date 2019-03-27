Ellsworth Air Force Base Selected to Host B-21 Bombers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The United State Air Force announced on Wednesday that Ellsworth Air Force Base has been selected to receive the new B-21 training and operational squadron, which means it will be the first of three bases nationwide to host the B-21 bomber in its fleet.

The B-21 Raider will eventually replace B-1 Lancer and B-2 Spirit aircraft beginning in the mid-2020’s. The B-21 Raider is said to be capable of delivering precision strikes anywhere in the world. The makers, Northrop Grumman, call the B-21 an advanced aircraft offering a unique combination of range, payload, and survivability.

Senator John Thune says this is a huge opportunity for the Air Force and for South Dakota.

“We are absolutely thrilled to hear the news from Secretary Wilson that the B-21 training squadron is coming to Ellsworth Air Force Base in Rapid City, South Dakota,” said Thune. “We’ve known for some time what a wonderful asset Ellsworth Air Force Base is. We’ve worked to expand the availability of training range there, and it’s now become indispensable to the Air Force. We are looking forward to the mission – to hosting the B-21s. We will continue to work hard to ensure that Ellsworth Air Force Base is an important asset to our national security mission and serves our military as it always has with a great distinction. So, welcome to South Dakota!”

Read the rest of South Dakota’s delegation’s reaction below.

“Today’s announcement that Ellsworth Air Force Base will be home to the B-21 Formal Training Unit and be the first base to receive an operational squadron of B-21 Raider bombers is great news for South Dakota and for our national defense,” said Rounds. “It reaffirms the vital role Ellsworth will play in our defense strategy for years to come. As a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, I will continue working closely with the Air Force and the Ellsworth community to assure a seamless process.”

“This is a big day for South Dakota,” said Johnson. “The B-21 will be the most advanced bomber in the history of the world, and Ellsworth will be its first home. This mission will bring hundreds of new jobs to South Dakota. More importantly, it will maintain our state’s place at the forefront of keeping our nation safe. Time and time again, Ellsworth has proven itself, and the B-21 is further evidence of that.”

Governor Kristi Noem also commented, saying Senator Thune deserves special praise.

“This announcement is the culmination of years and years of coordinated effort at the federal, state and local level,” said Noem. “Senator Thune deserves special praise for his focus on enhancing Ellsworth including his leadership in expanding the Powder River Training Area. I look forward to continuing that partnership between the local, state and federal government as we integrate this new mission into Ellsworth and these new Airmen and women into western South Dakota.”