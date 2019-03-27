Full-Time Master Control Operator

KDLT-TV

KDLT-TV (NBC Affiliate in Sioux Falls, SD) seeks a Full Time Master Control Operator to monitor station for on-air Video, Audio and Closed Captions quality.

MC Operators, verify playlists for accuracy including logging all spots that air on logs. Running breaks during network and live programming. Filling out FCC log for tower sites and notify FAA of tower light issues. Monitoring and recording transmitter readings written and digital. Accurately filling out discrepancy logs. Checking new commercial spots and programming and editing in and out points

Some shifts will require, timing out news cast letting production staff know time left in breaks and in the newscast. Occasionally, taking and recording feeds that are required using satellite equipment.

Qualifications include a strong desire to learn the Television operations. Basic computer skills and the ability to do time mathematics.

Please send cover letter and resume to: KDLT-TV; 3600 South Westport Avenue; Sioux Falls, SD or streby@kdlt.com EOE