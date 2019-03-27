Future of Events Campus Meetings Now Open to Public

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls Convention Center, Sioux Falls Arena, and Canaries Stadium make up four big attractions in Sioux Falls.

Soon, a few of them could undergo drastic changes.

“Everything’s on the table right now, from what I understand everything in that whole complex is being looked at,” says Sioux Falls Convention Center & Visitors Bureau Executive Director Teri Schmidt.

When it comes to the future of the events complex in Sioux Falls the only thing that’s for sure, is nothing’s for sure.

A task force was assembled to identify the center’s needs.

Whether it’s improved or brand new infrastructure is built, big decisions have to be made. The task force is concerned with safety of the Canaries Stadium. A 2018 campus study actually suggested tearing down the stadium and building a new one, given its age.

“A lot of our competitors in the market, pure cities, have newer facilities. They’ve replaced theirs that were built back in the 60’s and 50’s as well,” says Deputy Chief of Staff T.J. Nelson.

The study also revealed a few of the buildings, namely the stadium and arena continually operate in a deficit, by hundreds of thousands of dollars.

However, experts say that isn’t unique because each separate building is part of the complex as a whole and their revenues end up balancing out.

“I think that’s what is probably pretty normal in the industry. It’s not unheard of, because they’re a complex. If they’re free standing in different locations, it would be a different situation,” says

But to increase revenue, some think more foot traffic is needed and so is creating an all-in-one experience instead of separate events.

“I think what we’re needing, what we’re seeing is a need to find ways to make it more appealing to be there. More hotels, motels in the area,” says City Councilor Theresa Stehly.

“If there are restaurants around if, there’s a little coffee shop or a place to do a little bit of shopping they are all going to benefit,” says Schmidt.

Before now, these meetings were closed off to the public, however, due in part to work done by city council, that is no longer the case.

“Pat Starr and I brought forth a resolution when we found out these meetings were going to be closed to the public and the resolution requested that they open the meeting and as a result of that the meetings have been opened,” says Stehly.

“After the first meeting they talked in between that meeting and this meeting and decided to open these up to the public,” says Nelson.

The next meeting is scheduled for April 24th.

Before any big decision is made on the complex, councilor Stehly says she’ll push for a public vote.