How You’re Sabotaging Your Child’s Online Privacy

Cyber expert shares mistakes she sees more and more parents making

How young were your children when you started posting photos of them online? If you’re like most young parents these days, it started before they were even born, and you’ve posted thousands since. The journaling of their growth through social media is the norm anymore. But as you look to protect them, both online and otherwise, you may want to scale back all you are revealing about their life and yours.

Katie Schuck, a Cybersecurity Champion, Cyber Operations & Cryptography Student and CybHER instructor from Dakota State University joined KDLT’s Carleen Wild for our latest Wired Wednesday to discuss how parents often impact their children’s online privacy without even knowing it.