Jacks Excited to Play Oregon Again

BROOKINGS, SD… The South Dakota State women left for Portland Oregon Wednesday where they will play Friday night in the Sweet 16. Ironically they will take on the 2nd-seeded Oregon Ducks, a team they lost 87-79 to back in December at Frost Arena. It was a close game as indicated by the score, so the players are excited to play that team again Friday night with a chance to advance to the Elite Eight. Game time is 10:30 CST.