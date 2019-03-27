Man Pleads Guilty in Kidnapping of Jayme Closs

BARRON, Wis. (AP) – Attorneys for a Wisconsin man who admitted to abducting 13-year-old Jayme Closs and killing her parents say he wanted to plead guilty “from the day we met him.”

Jake Patterson pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of intentional homicide and one count of kidnapping.

Attorney Richard Jones says Patterson rejected all options that defense attorneys presented him, including trying to suppress his statements to investigators in which he confessed.

Jones told Judge James Babler that Patterson “decided this is what he wants to do.”

Patterson said in a letter from jail last month that he planned to plead guilty to spare Jayme and her family the ordeal of a trial.

Jayme Closs was held for 88 days in a cabin about an hour north of her home before she escaped in January.